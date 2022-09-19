Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 19

Did Kandi manage to get her own back on the ladies?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 19, tensions flared when she addressed the locker room rumors.

Meanwhile, Kenya brought up shocking allegations about Marlo's identity that threatened to derail her friendships with ALL of the women.

Elsewhere, one of the housewives arrived at the reunion armed with receipts.

Who was on the receiving end of their ire?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.