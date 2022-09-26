Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 14 Episode 20

How did Ralph and Drew look following the final part of the reunion?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 20, things took a wild turn when the husbands arrived on the scene.

Meanwhile, comments made about the home invasion divided the cast as one person brought up a rumor.

Elsewhere, Kandi was put on the spot about unexpected events in her restaurant.

