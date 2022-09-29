Yellowstone Season 5 Trailer Finds the Duttons Shaking Up Montana From the Top!

Power has a price. What are the Duttons willing to pay?

We're about to find out, as it's all hands on deck for the upcoming season.

Paramount Network today revealed the explosive trailer for Yellowstone, TV's #1 show, which returns for its highly-anticipated season five on Sunday, November 13th, with two all-new episodes.

Following a record-breaking season, the new trailer gives eager fans a sneak peek at what's ahead this season for the Duttons.

The new trailer opens with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) being sworn in as Governor of Montana and shows the chaos, enemies, and "war" that immediately follow.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect -- the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone Season 5 features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

They're joined by Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly, who have been upped to series regulars.

The upcoming season will also feature the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein, with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

The long-brewing fight between the Yellowstone and those who wish to tear it asunder will be in overdrive, as John's position gives him incredible domain over what happens in his state.

His family, as always, is right by his side. But it's the others standing by that are of genuine concern.

Caroline Warner and Thomas Rainwater definitely have fish to fry with the new governor, and we fully expect Caroline to wage war with John's chief of staff.

Without a friend to be seen in the capital, John fires everyone and, at Lynelle's urging, brings his family and friends to his office, beginning with the only choice for chief of staff, Beth.

From the trailer, it looks like everybody is ready to throw down, and we can't begin to imagine where the season will take us.

Are theories already brewing in your mind?

Now, check out the full trailer.

Be sure to share your thoughts below as we prepare for the Dutton family to unleash holy hell on Montana!

