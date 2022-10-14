1923: Yellowstone Prequel Casts Timothy Dalton

Timothy Dalton is joining the Yellowstone universe.

Deadline reports that the actor has landed a role in 1923, the new prequel.

"He will portray Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it," the outlet teases.

"He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants."

The casting news has been increasing of late for the series because production is currently underway in Montana, ahead of a December bow on Paramount+.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are set to headline the project as the big movie stars enter Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe for the first time.

The cast includes James Badge Dale, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Darren Mann, Sebastian Roché, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Julia Schlaepfer.

The cast is fantastic, and when you consider the names associated with 1883 and the original Yellowstone, it further reiterates that this universe is a magnet for good talent.

Ford will play Jacob Dutton, the patriarch of the Yellowstone ranch, husband to Cara Dutton, and brother of James Dutton.

Mirren will play Cara Dutton, the wife to Jacob Dutton and family matriarch.

1923 will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home.

Expanding franchises is tough, but 1883 was proof that there are plenty of stories to be told in this universe.

At the time of its launch, 1883 was the biggest-ever opener for Paramount+.

Yellowstone, meanwhile, airs on Paramount Network and has become the most-watched drama on TV by a landslide.

The fifth season is on track for November, and it promises to be an even bigger spectacle than before.

Dalton is best known for playing James Bond. His other credits include Doom Patrol, Penny Dreadful, and Toy Story.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.