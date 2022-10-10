House of the Dragon Episode 9 Trailer: Who Will Ascend the Throne?

We should prepare for the worst, House of the Dragon fans.

The hit Game of Thrones spinoff picks up in the aftermath of the death of King Viserys I.

His death will undoubtedly change the trajectory of the series, largely thanks to his dying words to Alicent.

He referenced the Prince That Was Promised, a prophecy we first heard about on Game of Thrones.

However, it's unclear whether Alicent believes the prophecy or will use it as an excuse to get her son on the Iron Throne.

There was a bit of unity between the family on House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8, but it was apparent it was only a short-term solution to a long-term problem.

Rhaenyra is set to ascend the throne.

That's something Viserys was vocal about before his death, but with Alicent in the know about the prophecy, things will take quite the shift.

The official trailer has a haunting visual of an empty throne, something that will be the driving force in the final two episodes.

"He told me he wished Aegon to be King," Alicent is head saying after Otto declares that the King is dead.

Otto has been scheming for years, and he tells his cohorts that the door remains shut until they come to some sort of agreement.

We know Otto has been vocal about wanting Aegon on the Iron Throne, so that should be high on the list here.

The trailer's editing hints at one of the most significant episodes to date, but there's no telling how fast-paced the events following the death of Viserys will be.

What we do know is that we can't wait until Sunday at 9 p.m. to find out what happens next.

Check out the trailer below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.