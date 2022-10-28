House of the Dragon: HBO Boss Rules Out 2023 Return

Fans of HBO's House of the Dragon should prepare for a lengthy hiatus before Season 2 debuts.

HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys revealed in an interview with Vulture that the series will likely return "sometime in '24."

“We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns," Bloys said.

"It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

"Don't expect it in 2023," he added.

Long waits between seasons of series have become the norm in recent years, and with the scale of House of the Dragon, it's no surprise that the series will be back later.

HBO Max recently launched a making of docuseries that shows the impressive work that goes into the series, including dressing the sets, stars, and CGI.

Many things need to come together to get this kind of show back on the air, and honestly, they should take as long as they need as opposed to rushing the final product.

House of the Dragon has been a huge success for HBO and HBO Max, with the series securing around 29 million viewers per episode.

HBO picked up the second season just days after the August series premiere, so the premium cabler definitely wants to keep the franchise alive.

House of the Dragon Season 1 featured time jumps that meant some characters were recast more than once, but thankfully, no more recasts are planned.

House of the Dragon Season 1 wraps with an event that will start the war between the Greens and the Blacks, and it we could not be more excited.

We still don't know a definite number of seasons that this story will span, but we're along for the ride to the finish line.

What are your thoughts on a likely 2024 premiere?

Hit the comments below.

Catch the first season now on HBO and HBO Max.

