TV Ratings: The Winchesters Has Decent (By CW Standards) Debut

The CW took viewers back to the world of Supernatural Tuesday night.

The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 1 managed 757,000 viewers and a 01 rating among adults 18-49.

The total viewer tally is decent for a CW show, trailing only the premiere of Walker earlier this season in that metric.

The Professionals, starring Tom Welling and Brendan Fraser, drew 354,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

The numbers for the network are not terrible, but the network probably expected another tenth or two in the demo for The Winchesters.

Over on ABC, Bachelor in Paradise stabilized with 2 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The Rookie Feds, which has emerged as a hit in delayed viewing, continued to lose ground in the overnights.

The Niecy Nash-led series managed 1.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The Voice dipped to 6 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating, while La Brea (3.5 million/0.4 rating) was stable.

New Amsterdam (1.6 million/0.2 rating) took a hit to its lowest numbers yet.

CBS went with FBI (7.1 million/0.5 rating), International (6 million/0.4 rating), and Most Wanted (5.2 million/0.4 rating).

