Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 5

Which of the single men were sent packing?

On Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 5, there was a sudden change in the energy when the women got the power.

Meanwhile, Lace had an epiphany about Logan that gave her pause.

Elsewhere, Jesse Palmer dropped a bombshell to shake up the format with another group of arrivals.

How did it all play out?

Use the video above to watch Bachelor in Paradise online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.