Watch Bachelor in Paradise Online: Season 8 Episode 6

Which five men got the chop?

The tropical heat was on during Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 6 as 12 men found themselves vying for only seven roses.

However, Jesse dropped a bombshell that could send some of the men home before the ceremony.

Meanwhile, one newly formed couple started to question whether they had to stay in Paradise.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.