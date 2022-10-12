Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 4

Did the Fly Team manage to save a U.S. marine detained in Instanbul?

FBI: International Season 2 Episode 4 kicked off with a tip-off that could turn the case on its head.

The aim of the game was to get the agent back on U.S. soil before the Turkish police got wind of the reason for her arrival.

Forrester had a personal connection to the case, something that threatened to pose some big problems.

Use the video above to watch FBI: International online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.