Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 17 Episode 4

Did the family manage to bounce back?

On Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 4, three wives remained, and Kody struggled to come to terms with Christine leaving him.

Meanwhile, Janelle made a major decision about her living situation without telling Kody.

Elsewhere, Christine gathered her sister wives to drop a huge bombshell.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.