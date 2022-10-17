Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 17 Episode 6

How quickly was Christine leaving the family?

On Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 6, it was time to move on from Kody for good.

Meanwhile, Ysabel prepared to leave for college as some big life events got underway.

Elsewhere, things took a turn when Kody revealed how he would proceed with one less sister wife.

Use the video above to watch Sister Wives online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.