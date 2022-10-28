Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 5

Did Sheldon manage to navigate his new role at college?

On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 5, the youngster asked to become a dorm resident advisor.

Meanwhile, Meemaw and Dale made a sketchy business deal.

Elsewhere, Mary and George Sr. rekindled their romance after spending a long time apart.

Mandy and Georgie worked together on a big gift.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.