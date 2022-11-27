1923 Trailer Promises an Exciting Chapter in the Sweeping Dutton Family Saga

Every time a bird flaps its wings, there is another Dutton family saga on the way.

OK, that's just silly, but the excitement that comes from news on upcoming installments in the Taylor Sheridan's Dutton saga is real!

Today, Paramount+ uinveiled the official trailer for 1923, starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

The next installment of the Dutton family origin story will introduce a new generation of Duttons, led by patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren).

The series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west and the Duttons who called it home.

James Dutton's brother, Jacob sets the stage for the Dutton family, and he speaks much like the Duttons of today with quotes like, "Tell the world what happens when they cross me," and, "You attack my family, it's gonna be the last thing you ever do."

But the trailer shows Cara paving the way for the female generations that follow, and that's where the excitement really starts.

Her razor-sharp wit is keenly matched with her threats to anyone thinking they pose one.

"Men kill quick with a bullet or a noose, but their fight is with me, and I kill much slower," Cara says to Banner Creighton (Jeromy Flynn).

We have no idea how he plays into the story, but he's also taking a verbal beating from Timothy Dalton, who just bought the Strafford ranch.

Other family members who will be present and are featured include James and Margaret's remaining children, Spencer (Brendan Sklenar) and John, Sr. (James Badge Dale) and his wife, Emma (Marley Shelton), and their son, Jack (Darren Mann).

We also catch Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph) of the aforementioned ranch, who appears to be romantically linked to one of the Dutton clan.

Cara later speaks saliently, offering, "Greed will be the thing that kills us all."

She's right that the family will be plagued by their efforts to retain ownership of their beloved ranch, but the Duttons we've come to know don't do it from a place of greed.

There's more serious weight running through the veins of the Duttons than doing it all for money.

Thomas Rainwater's history will also be explored, and the trailer introduces us to Teonna Rainwater.

1923 sweeps from the west to sophisticated venues, from war to more local pursuits, but bloodshed is infused throughout.

Our country was still finding its footing, and the new century held as much promise as it did challenges.

If you were already excited about the possibilities that 1923 held, the trailer promises action, passion, vengeance, and romance.

Now, we wait.

1923 debuts on Sunday, December 18th, in the U.S. and Canada.

The series will premiere on Monday, December 19th, on Paramount+ in the U.K. and Australia.

Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.

1923 is the latest in a string of shows Taylor Sheridan is producing for Paramount+, including 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and the upcoming series Lioness and Land Man.

How excited are you for 1923?

Let us know in the comments below, and check out the trailer now!

