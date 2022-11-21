TV Ratings: American Music Awards, The Waltons Sequel Down from 2021

The numbers are in, and it was another down night for the American Music Awards.

Sunday's telecast drew 3.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 -- down considerably vs. last year's 3.8 million/1.0 rating for the early numbers.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift dominated. Check out the full list of winners.

Over on The CW, A Waltons Thanksgiving had 590,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating -- down around 40% vs. last year's movie.

With all of the changes at The CW, it's unclear whether the network is prepping more movies, or this will be the last hurrah for the Waltons.

FOX's animation domination consisted of The Simpsons (1.2 million/0.3 rating), The Great North (0.9 million/0.2 rating), Bob's Burgers (1 million/0.3 rating), and Family Guy (1.1 million/0.4 rating).

The CBS numbers are subject to change due to NFL overrun, but for now we're looking at:

The Equalizer -- 6.6 million/0.7 rating

East New York -- 5 million/0.5 rating

NCIS: Los Angeles -- 4.2 million/0.3 rating

NBC went with football coverage that managed 13.7 million viewers and a 3.5 rating.

Cable numbers for Yellowstone and The Walking Dead series finale will come in much later.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.