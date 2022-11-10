TV Ratings: CMA Awards Lead Wednesday; Chicago Med Dips

The numbers are in, and the CMA Awards bucked the trend for ABC.

The three-hour telecast managed 7.3 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in the demo -- rising 10 percent from last year's early numbers.

The trend with award shows has been for them to dip over the last few years, so these numbers are a pleasant surprise.

Over on CBS, Survivor perked up to 4.6 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

The Amazing Race followed with 2.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating -- a big improvement on The Real Love Boat's performance on the night.

FOX's The Masked Singer delivered 3.1 million viewers and a 0.5 rating, picking up some steam.

The once-hot series is fading fast.

Lego Masters dipped to 1.1 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

NBC's Chicago Med (5.9 million viewers/0.5 rating) was down, while Chicago Fire (6.1 million/0.6 rating) and Chicago PD (4.7 million/0.5 rating) were both steady.

The CW's soon-to-conclude Stargirl had 470,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, while Kung Fu had 384,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.