Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 7

When an American businessman's bodyguard and girlfriend are kidnapped, there are big questions.

The team investigated on FBI: International Season 2 Episode 7 as they touched down in Barcelona.

The Fly Team was forced to question if the man was as innocent as he claimed.

Meanwhile, Raines grew closer to Maya, the owner of the team's favorite local bar.

Use the video above to watch FBI: International online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.