Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 17 Episode 12

Did Kody and Christine manage to find some peace?

On Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 12, Christine prepared for her big move to Utah, but Kody was more concerned about fighting about a snowblower.

In the aftermath, Kody asked Janelle to buy Christine's house when the sale fell through, leading to another war of words.

Elsewhere, Robyn was caught in the middle of the drama between the family.

Use the video above to watch Sister Wives online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.