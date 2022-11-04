Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did George Sr. manage to help the football team?

On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 6, the team was in a dire state.

Meanwhile, Mandy discovered Georgie and Meemaw's secret business.

Did she tell Mary about it?

Elsewhere, Missy had a plan to get back at the tormentors in school.

Was it a smart plan?

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.