Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 17

Did the family manage to come to an agreement?

On Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 17, Zack and his mother had dinner and opened up about their lack of involvement in pumpkin season.

Meanwhile, Matt visited his family in Arizona and came to a stunning realization about recent events.

Elsewhere, Chris was put on the spot when Matt considered a daring plan to get the wheels moving on the farm again.

