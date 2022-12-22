Watch Little People, Big World Online: Season 23 Episode 18

Was it the end for Zach and Tori?

On Little People, Big World Season 23 Episode 18, parental demands pushed the couple to the brink.

As the family tried to help them, they questioned whether there was a way back.

Meanwhile, Zach removed himself from another pumpkin season, sending his relationship with his father in a different direction.

Did Amy and Chris decide to help Matt?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.