Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 17 Episode 15

Was there a resolution for the Brown family?

On Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 15, the family sat down individually to speak about the past year.

Kody and Christine finally delved into their separation and what it meant for them.

Meanwhile, Meri learned that Kody once thought about reconciling but he said their relationship was now over for good.

Elsewhere, Janelle opened up about cutting Kody loose for good.

