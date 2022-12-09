Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 8

Did Sheldon ruin his reputation at the university?

On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8, the youngster's database invention put him at odds with the university.

Meanwhile, Meemaw courted controversy with her new video store.

How did the church react?

Elsewhere, Mary tried to make sense of a sudden change.

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.