Anthony Hopkins Joins the Cast of Roland Emmerich's Gladiator Series for Peacock, Those About to Die

Peacock has scored some serious talent for its upcoming gladiator series, For Those About to Die.

Two-time Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins has joined the epic historical series in the pivotal role of Emperor Vespasian, it was announced today by the show’s studio AGC Television via Chairman and CEO Stuart Ford.

Those About to Die is an epic drama set in the complex and corrupt world of spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition.

The series introduces an ensemble of diverse characters from all parts of Roman society who collide at the intersection of sports, politics and dynasties of the ancient world.

Hopkins, the first major cast member announced for the project, plays Vespasian, the Emperor of Rome and head of the Flavian bloodline.

He is battle-tested, a rural upstart who claimed his throne after victory in a bloody ten-year civil war.

He is aging and is despised by the Patricians jockeying for position in the Empire and looking to supplant his heirs to the throne the first chance they get.

Sir Anthony Hopkins has received Academy Awards for his performances in The Father (2020) and Silence of the Lambs (1991), and nominations for his roles in The Remains of the Day (1993), Nixon (1995), and Amistad (1998).

His lauded career also found him honored with the Best Actor Award by the British Academy of Film & Television Arts for The Father & The Remains of the Day, and he received two Emmy Awards for The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case (1976), in which he portrayed Bruno Hauptmann, and The Bunker (1981), in which he portrayed Adolph Hitler.

Hopkins is ranked as the #1 film villain by the American Film Institute, inspired by his role as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the blockbuster films Silence Of The Lambs, Red Dragon, and Hannibal.

In his nearly 50-year career, Hopkins has starred in many critically acclaimed films and television productions, including Netflix's The Two Popes and HBO's Westworld.

Those About to Die will be directed by internationally renowned filmmaker Roland Emmerich (Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, Moonfall) and is written by lauded Academy Award-nominated writer Robert Rodat (Saving Private Ryan, The Patriot).

In addition to directing, Emmerich will executive produce, and Robert Rodat will write and executive produce.

Hollywood Gang’s Gianni Nunnari (The Departed, 300) and Street Entertainment’s Harald Kloser (Independence Day: Resurgence, Midway) will executive produce alongside High End’s Herbert G. Kloiber, Martin Moszkowicz, Oliver Berben, and Jonas Bauer.

AGC CEO Stuart Ford and Chief Content Officer Lourdes Diaz also executive produce. Italian co-producer Wild Side Productions (The Young Pope, My Brilliant Friend) will provide local production services.

In the US, the series will be broadcast by Peacock, which gave the show a straight-to-series order.

Co-financing comes from High End Productions, the recently launched Vienna-based distribution and financing partnership between Herbert Kloiber Sr. and Germany’s Constantin Entertainment, which has acquired distribution rights in Europe.

The remaining worldwide rights are controlled by AGC International.

This could be the production that finally earns Peacock a place on the streaming map.

Will Hopkins's casting get you to tune into an epic gladiator series on Peacock?

Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.