Poker Face Official Trailer Teases Rian Johnson's New Mystery Series on Peacock

Rian Johnson is becoming something of a marvel for streaming TV.

His Knives Out followup Glass Onion had a remarkable start this Christmas, and he's ready to take on mysteries in series form.

Peacock released the Official Trailer for Poker Face, which Rian created, writes, directs, and produces.

Rian and series star, Natasha Lyonne, shared their thoughts in a press release about how the series came to be.

Never let it be said that scintillating conversation over dinner can't amount to something much more.

Their shared love of detective shows and what makes them so infinately relatable -- exploring new worlds, incredible guest stars as killers and victims, and the scrappy protaganist you can't wait to see solve the case -- led to Lyonne's character, Charlie, the driving force behind Poker Face.

Viewers take a cross-country trip with Charlie, who can spot a lie from a mile away.

The human lie detector meets many characters on her journey, and in every town, she works her magic, bringing justice to those who need it thanks to her genuine apprecition of her fellow humans.

Charlie's car, a '69 Plymouth Barracuda, is as unique as the woman behind the wheel. It's like a modern-day Route 66 as Charlie breezes into town to right wrongs before riding out of town again.

Showrunners and sisters Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Prodigal Son, Suits, Haven, Agents of SHIELD) know their way around a studio, making us even more secure in a safe and entertaining journey ahead.

The guest stars harken back to the powerhouse broadcast shows in decades past, when every door that opened revealed another familiar face.

Check out this impressive list: Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, and Jameela Jamil.

And don't forget Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tim Meadows.

Those names alone would be worth the investment, but with the incredible talent driving the series, we know it's going to be epic.

Poker Face will be a seven-week mystery tour beginning January 26 with four episodes followed by an episode a week for six additional weeks.

Take a look at the official trailer and let us know -- are you eager to sink your teeth into this series of whodunnits?

