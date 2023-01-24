TV Ratings: Alert Rises, The Bachelor Sinks

The numbers for Monday, January 23, 2022, are in, and it was another night of mixed returns.

The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 1 had 2.9 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, down quite a bit vs. last season's premiere (3.5 million/0.8 rating).

With the trajectory of broadcast TV, the erosion is no surprise, but the venerable reality series typically bounces back as the season is airing.

The Good Doctor (3.2 million/0.3 rating) returned down a bit in total viewers, but it was steady as a rock in the demo.

Over on FOX, Alert had a best-since premiere 2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

Before that, Fantasy Island reached a season high in total viewers, posting 2 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

It was an up night for CBS.

The Neighborhood (6.2 million/0.6 rating), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.7 million/0.5 rating), NCIS (7.3 million/0.5 rating), and NCIS: Hawai'i (5.1 million/0.4 rating) were all up.

NBC went with America's Got Talent All-Stars (4.7 million/0.5 rating)

The CW's All American (0.5 million/0.1 rating) and All American Homecoming (0.3 million/0.1 rating) were both on par with their fall results.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.