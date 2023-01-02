Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 17 Episode 16

at .

When did the house of cards that is Kody's relationships begin to fall?

On Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 16, the sit-downs continued, and we learned that the family feuds went back decades.

Robyn is Grilled - Sister Wives

Janelle opened up about a time she left the family, shocking some of the kids.

As Kody tried to move on, he was less than impressed when someone brought up his meltdown.

Meanwhile, Robyn shared anger over the lack of support from her sister wives.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

