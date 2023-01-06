Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 9

Did Sheldon leave college?

On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 9, the teenager had a big decision to make as he realized focusing on building his database.

Meanwhile, George Sr. was frustrated when someone else got credit for his football wins.

Meemaw stepped in to help him through a revenge plot that shocked Mary to the core.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.