Yellowstone Season 5 Returns Summer 2023

That's all she wrote, folks.

Well, for the time being at least.

Yellowstone Season 5 is taking a breather, but don't worry, it will return.

During the midseason finale (a first for Yellowstone), it was revealed that the show will return for the summer.

We knew it was going to be a big episode since those of us who cover it didn't get a screener ahead of time.

Of course, that means that you won't get a full review for the episode until later tonight, but you've got this semi-good news to tide you over.

As we rolled into the midseason finale, we were awaiting news about how the rest of the season will play out with new dynamics.

Beth realized just how far in debt the ranch was after apparently sticking her head in the sand and trusting what John trusted -- what worked for the last 100 plus years.

Unfortunately, with a cattle sickness creeping in and threatening a herd with genetics 100 years in the making, they know the importance of keeping as many as possible disease-free.

Since there isn't enough food for the full herd if they're not utilizing all available space, John called around before landing on the 6666.

At the same time, Beth discovered the Four Sixes ranch has been selling their own cattle as beef online.

There's a significant difference between selling cattle and selling beef, and Beth wants in on the action.

All of this means a significant portion of the cowboys will be traveling south, with Rip in the lead. Beth, of course, wants to remain as close to her husband as possible.

The other change we were awaiting was for Jamie's ego to get the better of him and, at Sarah's behest, go to war with the man who raised him.

As I'm writing this, I have no idea what happened, so you all have a leg up on me.

The bummer is that we'll have to wait to see how this all plays out until Summer 2023.

But, hey, it gives us something to look forward to, right?

Here's the teaser announcement for those who watched the episode already, and if you need to catch up not that you've got time, you can watch Yellowstone online.

Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

From Academy Award nominee Taylor Sheridan, season five features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar®-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, and Kelsey Asbille.

Other cast members include Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham with Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly upped to series regulars.

Yellowstone Season 5 also features the return of Josh Lucas as young John Dutton alongside Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers and Kyle Red Silverstein with Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay and Dawn Olivieri joining the star-studded cast.

Yellowstone is co-created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Taylor Sheridan (Wind River, Hell or High Water and Sicario) and John Linson.

Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.