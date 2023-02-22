HBO Puts a Stake in True Blood Reboot

at .

True Blood is not returning on HBO.

Despite a new series set in the Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer series universe, the premium cabler has put a stake in those plans.

Casey Bloys, CEO of HBO and HBO Max, revealed as much in a new interview with Variety.

Goodbye, Sookie - True Blood Season 7 Episode 10

Bloys said that despite a few scripts, "nothing felt like it got there," and the series is no longer in the works.

Returning to the universe would be a tough sell because the 2014 series finale didn't exactly go out on the best of terms.

Anna Paquin Attends True Blood Premiere

It was a near-unanimously terrible final episode that disregarded the components of the series that made it successful for seven seasons.

Based on Charlaine Harris' Southern Vampire Mysteries novels, the original series focused on telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), who encounters a strange new supernatural world when she meets the mysterious Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer), a southern Louisiana gentleman and vampire.

In addition to Paquin and Moyer, it starred Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, and Kristin Bauer van Straten. 

The cast also included Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello, and the late Nelsan Ellis.

Casey Bloys attends the HBO Emmy's Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows

Bloys previously opened up about the project to TV Line in February 2021.

"There's no green light imminent on that," Bloys said.

"We definitely have a writer working on an idea for sure, but I think that it's fair to say it's not quite as far along as people think."

"It's [not] coming on the air next year. It's a long way away from that. "We'll have to see how it comes together," Bloys added at the time.

Alexander Skarsgard Attends Critics Choice Awards

"Like with any development, you want to see [if] it [is] a story worth telling. Is it engaging? Does it add to the original? And we'll see."

What are your thoughts on the project getting scrapped?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

