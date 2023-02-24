TV Ratings: Grey’s Anatomy Gets No Bump for Meredith’s Farewell

It was the end of an era for fans of Grey's Anatomy on Thursday night.

Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 7 said goodbye to Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey.

The episode was flat with its fall finale, averaging 3.5 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

The true test will be whether the series manages to hold up with sporadic appearances from its leading lady.

Pompeo is set to return for the season finale.

Station 19 was also steady, pulling in 3.8 million viewers and a 0.5 rating.

An encore of The Company You Keep followed with 1.5 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Over on NBC, Law & Order (4.6 million/0.5 rating) and Law Order: SVU (4.9 million/0.6 rating) were steady, while Organized Crime (3.6 million/0.5 rating) picked up a tenth.

FOX's Next Level Chef ticked up to 2 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, but Animal Control (1.6 million/0.3 rating) and Call Me Kat (1.3 million/0.2 rating) were each down slightly.

Walker (0.7 million/0.1 rating) slipped in total viewers, while Independence (0.5 million/0.1 rating) was steady as it heads into its season (series?) finale.

What did you watch on the night, TV Fanatics?

Hit the comments.

Remember, you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.