Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 6 Episode 2

at .

Did the cheer squad ruffle too many feathers in the house?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 2, Snooki turned Deena, Angelina, and JWoww into a cheer squad.

Making Strides - Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Meanwhile, Mike thought he was Rocky as he trained for the Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championships.

However, Angelina jeopardized his chance for the win.

Elsewhere, the family headed south for the big event.

Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 2 Online

Use the video above to watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,
  1. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  2. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6
  3. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 2
  4. Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 6 Episode 2