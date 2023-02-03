Watch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Online: Season 6 Episode 2

Did the cheer squad ruffle too many feathers in the house?

On Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 6 Episode 2, Snooki turned Deena, Angelina, and JWoww into a cheer squad.

Meanwhile, Mike thought he was Rocky as he trained for the Super Hole 3 Corn Hole Championships.

However, Angelina jeopardized his chance for the win.

Elsewhere, the family headed south for the big event.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.