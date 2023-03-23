23 RuPaul's Drag Race Queens We Need On All Stars Now

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has had its fair share of queens try to snatch the crown and the title of "America's Next Drag Superstar." RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is the battle of seasoned queens for that coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

When RuPaul's Drag Race queens return, they look for different things.

Some want the prize money, some like the notoriety of winning, and others want a chance at redemption. Their legacy can make or break on their return to the main stage.

Over 62 queens have returned to All Stars, but there's still a vast list of queens yet to be invited.

Between the mainline series and the many international editions, plenty of queens could get the call to compete for another shot at the crown. And we're not just talking about the "Vs. The World" competitions either.

Below, we've scoured through the cast lists and picked out 23 queens we'd love to see compete again.

The challenge frontrunners, the lip-sync assassins, the comedy queens, the fashion queens, the queens in need of redemption ... this list has topped some of the most anticipated.

Note: The list is kept only to the mainline series and queens who haven't competed on All Stars yet.

Akashia (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 1)

Let's take it back to RuPaul's Drag Race Season 1 with Akashia.

Akashia is memorable for a few reasons, like being the first queen to lip-sync three times in a row. Plus, we can't forget the iconic GIF of her falling on the runway in a gown and immediately doing a spin. Akashia made plenty of moments where she stood out in the inaugural season.

But it's been well over a decade since Drag Race premiered. The show has changed over the years, and the queens have grown.

Could the time away give Akashia redemption after her bumpy first season? It's a story that could do well on All Stars (and without the filter this time).

Jessica Wild (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2)

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2 has had its fair share of queens returning for All Stars. Think of queens like Raven or Jujubee, or in Kylie Sonique Love's case, who won RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6.

Why not have Jessica Wild return too?!

Jessica was fun and a good contender in the competition. Returning to the Werk Room could show how she's grown since competing on Drag Race.

Plus, she returned as a lip-sync assassin in her battle against Jan on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6 Episode 4. So, we know she's on the producers' radar and could be a name floated around to return.

Stacy Layne Matthews (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3)

"Henny!" It's one word but so full of love and sass that you can't help but smile.

Stacy Layne Matthews became a quick fan favorite of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 3. Between her quips, lovable personality, and iconic GIF-worthy moments, she ate up the season like no other.

Stacy would be the perfect choice to have back on our screens. Not just as a guest star like on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 4, but as an ongoing contestant that will be around for several episodes.

Willam (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4)

Let's get this right up front: Willam isn't returning to a Drag Race franchise again.

Part of the reason is Willam being the first queen to be disqualified during a Drag Race competition. The other reason is the fractured relationship between Willam and the producers in the years since the disqualification.

Many things have come to light about what happened during the season, and since then, any chance of Willam returning is extremely low. However, we can dream!

Willam was reality TV gold. She spoke her mind, ruffled feathers with the other queens, dominated challenges, and gave us iconic moments that lived on through GIFs and quotes.

Willam would be a great competitor on All Stars based on what she'd bring to the Werk Room and main stage.

DiDa Ritz (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 4)

How has Dida Ritz not been invited back to All Stars yet?!

DiDa has one of the most iconic lip-syncs in Drag Race herstory with her performance to "This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)." The performance is so beloved that people still reference it as a guide for what to do in a Lip-sync For Your Life.

Dida wasn't one of the biggest personalities in her original season but she was one of the fan favorites. And the years since have only helped her to perfect her performance and drag skills.

Now is the time to bring DiDa back to the competition.

Monica Beverly Hillz (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5)

When you think about Drag Race herstory, Monica Beverly Hillz's time during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 5 comes to mind.

Monica had one of the most emotional moments on the main stage when she came out as transgender. This was a first for the franchise as she was the first contestant to come out as transgender while still in the competition. Kylie Sonique Love was the first queen to come out as transgender, but she revealed this during her season's reunion.

Monica only lasted three rounds, but there was so much potential there.

Now that time has passed, it would be great to have Monica back in the competition to see how she's grown as a performer and with a more confident mindset. All Stars would see a whole new Monica Beverly Hillz.

Laganja Estranja (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6)

Drag Race hasn't been the same since Laganja Estranja death-dropped in the Werk Room. That iconic entrance was only the first of many moments and one-liners that have popped up in Drag Race herstory.

And her return as a lip-sync assassin proved that she could be a fierce competitor when given a song!

The power is in Laganja's hands if she appears on All Stars. Rumor has it that the ask has been made plenty of times, but she has politely declined until the time is right.

Hopefully, Laganja will say yes one of these days and slay the competition.

Darienne Lake (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6)

Darienne Lake did a great job on her original season. She finished in fourth place and was only one episode shy of making it to the finale.

And she was never one to hold her tongue. Her drama with BenDeLaCreme was one of the ongoing feuds that fueled the season; in some cases, she got too distracted with taking down Ben.

Without Ben in the competition, Darienne could focus on her game and work to get to the finale.

Tempest DuJour (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7)

Tempest DuJour was only in one round in her original season, but she's been a face that has appeared throughout the franchise. Sometimes she'd return as a guest queen or a reference to RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7.

Her comedic timing and jokes have made her a favorite.

Why not have a first-boot queen return to All Stars? Give her a chance to showcase more of her talent and what we have been missing!

Mrs. Kasha Davis (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7)

We're always ready for a cocktail with Mrs. Kasha Davis!

It was a travesty for her to get eliminated during the Despy Awards Maxi Challenge. She only stumbled over her words once!

Why did that land her at the bottom?!

We need more of Mrs. Kasha Davis in our lives. It's time to have the comedy queen return to the competition to get redemption for her confusing bottom placement and elimination.

Naysha Lopez (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8)

Just like Tempest DuJour, Naysha Lopez is another first-boot queen.

Granted, Naysha already got a second chance to compete on Drag Race. After a double elimination, she was invited back to compete for a second chance before being eliminated soon after. However, the third time could be the charm!

Naysha has the skills to take down the competition. Sewing might be her weakness, but she's a strong performer in other areas and still active in the Drag Race fandom.

Acid Betty (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8)

Acid Betty was the type of queen who unabashedly wanted to win the competition.

She stirred drama, fought for roles/songs that benefitted her, and spoke her mind about everything. Plenty of reality TV fire to make the episodes more exciting; she was a love-to-hate villain.

With All Stars's format focusing on queens voting for each other, Acid Betty seems like she would respect and think about the game's strategic element. Plus, she has a redemption to prove from the villainous role she got the first time around.

Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9)

Now onto another queen who wanted to win, it's Alexis Michelle.

The New York Broadway queen had several highs and lows during the competition. She got her long-awaited wins but faced setbacks when her runway choices weren't up to snuff.

Returning to All Stars would be the perfect opportunity to shut down naysayers who doubted her runways and competitive skills. Plus, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 does have the highest record of winners coming out of the season.

Could Alexis Michelle be the next queen to snatch victory?

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 & RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11)

Ms. Vanjie! Ms. Vanjie! Ms... Vanjie!

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo is an interesting case on this list. Like Naysha Lopez, Vanjie got a second chance to compete on Drag Race. However, she was invited back as a new contestant the following season.

Vanjie always brings comedy and fire. She showcased so much growth in her second time that people tend to forget she was a first-boot in the previous year.

What held Vanjie back was her runway looks as she kept reusing the same silhouette. With more time to prep for All Stars, it could be her secret weapon for making it to the finals.

Plastique Tiara (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11)

Speaking of consistent silhouettes, Plastique Tiara has much to prove with her corsets.

She dominated on the runway, but arguments were made about how some of the looks tended to be in a similar style. Even in her winning constructed look, it was a fitted ballerina corset.

Plastique is a fashion queen, so a little tweaking and the right looks could have her ready for All Stars. And we can't forget that she is a strong lip-sync performer; we need to see more of those skills.

Shuga Cain (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11)

If we're talking about unfair eliminations, Shuga Cain would be in the Top 5.

How does a queen in a winning Maxi Challenge team end up at the bottom?!

Shuga Cain did a great job during the magic show; that performance alone should've kept her safe. Her runway wasn't the strongest, but her team in the magic show was far and above better than the other team.

Shuga Cain deserves redemption and the chance to get recognized in the competition.

Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11)

Nina West was one of the biggest fan favorites during RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11.

How could you not root for Nina? She tried plenty of times to get on Drag Race; this was her shot to wow and make her mark. Plus, she was a kind and warm Miss Congeniality.

Even though All Stars has a bit of a cutthroat edge, there's still a focus on recognizing good work and talent. Nina West is a respected queen that builds people up and creates a positive space.

Returning to All Stars would be a great chance to have Nina around again. Also, it would be an excellent opportunity to give Nina redemption for her lip-syncing skills; her number for "No Scrubs" was awful.

Rock M. Sakura (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12)

Rock M. Sakura was a queen who got eliminated too soon. She was the second queen sent packing, but we needed more of her!

Her elimination, like many on this list, was confusing based on the strange critiques from the judges. Though her first two looks were pretty good, they were strangely critical of all her Ball looks.

All Stars could be Rock's chance to showcase her talent and prove the judges wrong from her original season.

Heidi N Closet (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12)

Another Miss Congeniality winner we'd love to have back in the Werk Room!

Heidi N Closet was fun, cheeky, and pretty darn sweet. She won over everyone with her gap tooth and warm personality.

Just like others on this list, her fashion choices weren't strong. Unfortunately, some landed her at the bottom, but that doesn't mean she can't turn things around.

Heidi has grown as a queen, so combining her experience, cheeky confessionals, great personality, and elevated runway looks could make her a great addition to All Stars. Bring it on!

LaLa Ri (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13)

If there's one thing we can't deny, LaLa Ri has "Nerve."

Seriously, that Bag Ball look! The outfit was a choice, one that we can't ever forget happened on the main stage.

LaLa Ri would be great to have on All Stars because she's so likable and brought a fun energy to the competition. Her confessionals were always so warm and engaging. She won Miss Congeniality because of all those qualities.

The big reason to have her back is for redemption—that Bag Ball dress. Need we say more?

Denali (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13)

Poor Denali! She was always so overlooked in the competition that it felt like a crime.

Denali was one of the best lip-sync assassins of her season, and she could do pretty well in challenges. She was at the top a few times, even if the judges ignored or downplayed her when she did well.

All Stars could be the right venue to showcase Denali's skills. She could be a strong contender for the crown and slay the competition with the fire she had within her.

Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

Kornbread got dealt a bad hand when an injury forced her out of the competition. She seemed like a frontrunner before medical made her leave.

We only got a small taste of Kornbread in her few rounds on the show.

Let's bring her back to All Stars! Kornbread could show us what we were missing and get the time she lost in the competition due to medical leave.

Kerri Colby (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14)

Kerri Colby's drag mother, Sasha Colby, is currently on RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15. Her appearance made us wish we had more time with Kerri when she was on!

Kerri had a warm motherly quality that all the queens respected, and they listened to her about everything. We need that quality back on our screens.

All Stars could give Kerri another platform to showcase more of her runway looks and her challenge skills.

Plus, she would no doubt make another impact on RuPaul's Drag Race. Let's never forget her trailblazing appearance inspired many queens to come out about their transgender journeys. Kerri Colby has changed the game for the better.

