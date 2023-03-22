TV Ratings: Accused, Gotham Knights, & The Voice Dip

The FBI franchise took the night off on Tuesday, but there was still plenty to watch.

ABC's The Rookie was the main attraction in the demo in the 8 p.m. slot.

The Nathan Fillion-led drama secured 3.8 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the demo.

9-1-1: Lone Star was not far behind, drawing 3.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

Accused followed 9-1-1: Lone Star at 1.9 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The anthology drama matched its season low in the demo but was steady in total viewers.

The Rookie: Feds (2.3 million/0.3 rating) returned steadily for ABC, while Will Trent (3.1 million/0.3 rating) inched up a tenth.

Over on NBC, The Voice lost a tenth, with the latest audition episode delivering 5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

That's My Jam followed with 2.6 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The CW's Superman & Lois (0.7 million/0.1 rating) and Gotham Knights (0.4 million/0.1 rating) both lost some steam in the demo.

Both shows are on the chopping block as The CW weighs up its options for next season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.