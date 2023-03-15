Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 15

Did the team manage to help the Hungarian National Police?

On FBI: International Season 2 Episode 15, the police reached out to the Fly Team when an officer was accused of murdering a couple in Budapest.

Meanwhile, Kellett questioned her relationship with Lieutenant Erdos.

Who helped her come to a decision about the future?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.