Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 15

How did Sheldon navigate his first big failure?

On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 15, the teenager couldn't stop thinking about his database.

Meanwhile, Georgie and Mandy struggled as new parents and had to turn to someone unexpected for help.

Elsewhere, Mary felt lost in the shuffle of the big changes that rocked the family.

