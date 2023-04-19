Exciting Adventures Await in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Are you dying for more Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

Paramount+ today revealed the official teaser trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2, and it promises more mystery and adventure than before.

The highly-anticipated season will launch Thursday, June 15, on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

The second season will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with premiere dates to be announced at a later date.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode season will drop weekly on Thursdays.

The live-action spin-off of Star Trek: Discovery is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike commanded the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The series features fan favorites Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga.

The upcoming season also features the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One, in the years before Captain Kirk guided the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

The new season includes the previously announced special crossover episode featuring both live-action and animation, with Star Trek: Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler joining the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The episode was directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard actor and director Jonathan Frakes.

Check out the trailer below.

