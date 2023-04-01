Interview With the Vampire Recasting Key Role Ahead of Season 2

When Interview With the Vampire Season 2 gets underway on AMC, there will be some significant changes.

We've known for a while now the series would be shifting production to Prague, before heading to Paris and New Orleans.

AMC revealed another key change on Friday:

Bailey Bass, who played the supernatural drama's female lead, will not continue in the role of Claudia.

Deadline reports that Delainey Hayles has been tapped to succeed the role of Claudia in the second season... and beyond.

"Bailey Bass is a talented actor who did a remarkable job bringing the character of Claudia to life in Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire," AMC said in a statement.

"For a variety of reasons, Delainey Hayles will appear as Claudia in season two," the network added.

"We are grateful for Bailey's unforgettable performance in season one and wish her nothing but the best."

"Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I'm unable to return to Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire for the second season," Bass said in a statement of her own.

"Playing Claudia has been a dream role and an incredible ride. I wish Delainey the best of luck in taking over."

"I cannot wait to watch. I'm extremely appreciative of AMC, the producers, Jacob, Sam, the crew and, of course, the wonderful fans."

Bass was a breakout star when the series debuted on AMC last year.

She also stars in Avatar: The Way of Water and is set to appear in future sequels of the James Cameron-created franchise.

Hayles is best known for the UK's hit hospital soap Holby City.

The Interview With the Vampire Season 2 cast includes Jacob Anderson (Louis de Pointe du Lac), Sam Reid (Lestat de Lioncourt), Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy), Assad Zaman (Armand), and Ben Daniels (Santiago).

A sensuous, contemporary adaptation of Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian).

What are your thoughts on the casting change, Interview With the Vampire fanatics?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.