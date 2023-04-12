John Wick Spinoff The Continental Gets Teaser and Premiere Date

John Wick 4 may still be fresh on your mind, but the franchise will expand this fall on Peacock.

The streaming service on Wednesday confirmed that the three-part limited series event, The Continental, will be available to stream in September.

A definite date in that month has not yet been determined, but hey, it's nice to know which month to expect it.

Premiere dates have been vague for many shows, with some networks offering the year they'll be available, so we'll happily take "September" as an answer.

The Continental will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, as he's dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970's New York City to face a past he thought he'd left behind.

Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

The impressive cast includes Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, and Peter Greene.

The Continental is developed, written, and executive Produced by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons.

Additional Executive Producers include Thunder Road Pictures' Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Albert Hughes, Kirk Ward, Greg Coolidge, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger.

Directors for the series include Albert Hughes (Parts 1 & 3) and Charlotte Brandstrom (Part 2).

It's certainly an exciting time for the John Wick universe. The fourth entry recently launched in theaters and has become one of the year's biggest movies.

It has amassed over $300 million at the global box office in three weeks and is still going strong.

The teaser for the series is as action-packed as you would expect from this franchise.

Check it out below.

Be sure to hit the comments with your thoughts.

Are you happy about the series set in the John Wick universe?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.