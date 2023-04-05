TV Ratings: FBI Universe Crossover Scores for CBS; 9-1-1: Lone Star Down

CBS aired another three-hour crossover Tuesday night, and it was another success in the ratings.

FBI: International (6.3 million/0.5 rating) kicked things off, matching its season high in the demo and reaching a season-high among total viewers.

FBI ticked up to a 0.5 rating in the demo and 6.4 million viewers, while FBI: Most Wanted surged to 5.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating.

We think it's fair to say that CBS will be staging more crossovers with its biggest shows.

Over on FOX, 9-1-1: Lone Star (3.2 million/0.4 rating) and Accused (1.7 million/0.2 rating) were both down in eyeballs week-to-week.

Over on NBC, Night Court (3.2 million/0.4 rating) and American Auto (1.9 million/0.2 rating) stabilized, but that's where the good news stopped for NBC on the night.

The Voice (4.2 million/0.4 rating) and That's My Jam (2.2 million/0.3 rating) both dropped hard vs. last week's results.

On The CW, Superman & Lois (0.7 million/0.1 rating) and Gotham Knights (0.5 million/0.1 rating) were both steady vs. their previous results.

It's still unclear whether either show will return to The CW as the network eyes a major revamp next season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.