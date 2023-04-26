Watch FBI: Most Wanted Online: Season 4 Episode 19

What story got a news anchor killed?

On FBI: Most Wanted Season 4 Episode 19, the reporter was killed in the station's parking lot, leading to a lot of media attention.

As the Fugitive Task Force delved into the story and her past, there was a lot to unpack.

Meanwhile, Remy debated revisiting the case around his brother's murder.

Use the video above to watch FBI: Most Wanted online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.