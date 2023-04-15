Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 17

Did Mary get the answers she needed to save her marriage?

On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 17, Mary confronted Brenda when she got more concerned about her relationship with George.

Meanwhile, Sheldon took an interest in Missy's favorite TV show, which didn't go down well. At all.

Then there was Georgie, who wanted to celebrate his birthday in style.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.