Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 18

Did Sheldon's plans for other planets help him move on from a tough situation?

Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 18 kicked off with the teen wanting to find out more about life on other planets.

Meanwhile, Mandy answered Georgie's marriage proposal, but it wasn't the answer her family expected.

Elsewhere, Mary continued to worry about her future with George Sr.

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.