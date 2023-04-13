Yellowstone's Ryan Bingham & Hassie Harrison Confirm Real-Life Romance

As we await details on when Yellowstone Season 5 will resume on Paramount Network, two cast members have confirmed their romance.

Hassie Harrison, 33, and Ryan Bingham, 42, took to social media to share a photo of them kissing in front of a fire.

"More than a spark 🔥 @hassieharrison," Bingham wrote in the caption for the below photo.

Harrison shared the fiery photo on her Instagram Stories and also left a comment.

"love you, cowboy. 🥰," she wrote.

If you watch Yellowstone online, you know Walker and Laramie are in a relationship on the show.

As expected, the photo had a big reaction from fans and co-stars.

Jennifer Landon, who plays Teeter on the hit drama, shared emojis of a smiley face with hearts in their eyes.

Meanwhile, Sex/Life star Adam Demos wrote the following:

"Epic! Also Great pic… I wonder who took that," he commented.

Does this mean Adam took the photo? We can't be certain, but it sure sounds like it, amirite?

The pair look very happy, and now we know why their chemistry is off the charts on the show.

News of the relationship comes as the future of Yellowstone remains in doubt.

It's one of the biggest shows on TV and was set to return this summer for the back half of the season.

Unfortunately, cameras have yet to begin rolling, with Deadline reporting earlier this year that Kevin Costner was holding up production.

In the same article, the outlet said there were plans to end the original series and kick off a new spinoff headlined by Matthew McConaughey.

Costner's reps denied that he was holding up production.

Even if Costner isn't responsible for the delays, fans naturally have questions about what's going on behind the scenes.

The series courted controversy recently when fans purchased tickets for Paleyfest to meet their favorite cast members.

However, most announced names didn't show up for the event, leaving fans upset.

Whatever happens, the wider Yellowstone universe is alive and well.

What are your thoughts on Hassie and Ryan making their relationship Instagram official?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.