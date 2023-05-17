Ginny & Georgia Scores Two-Season Renewal With Big Changes; Virgin River to Return for Season 6

On Wednesday, Netflix's first formal Upfronts presentation brought some exciting news for fans of the streaming service's most beloved shows.

Ginny & Georgia, which has been in limbo since January, has secured a pickup for two more seasons, keeping the show on the air through what will likely be the fourth -- and final -- season.

In an exclusive post-mortem interview in January, then-showrunner Debra J. Fisher teased that she and series creator Sarah Lampert had mapped out a four-season run for the show.

The renewal announcement's delay is shocking, especially considering the show has been a strong performer for Netflix.

However, the streaming service confirmed that Sarah Glinski (Degrassi: Next Class) will take over as showrunner from Fisher.

There is no reason for the switcheroo, but fans will be happy knowing the show is returning.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 concluded with countless cliffhangers, including Georgia being arrested for murder.

It was the perfect way to blow up Georgia's world and for the past to catch up with her.

But will there be any lasting consequences?

That question we've been weighing up since the finale aired earlier this year.

The writers crafted a compelling second season, avoiding the dreaded sophomore slump.

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry headline the series.

The cast also includes Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas.

No details about when production will get underway have been revealed, but there's a slight chance the show has been in production despite the later-than-expected renewal.

We should get more clarity on that soon, but one show that has been renewed and will be on the air soon is Virgin River.

Netflix confirmed the hit drama series will be back for Season 6 at some point in 2024.

Virgin River Season 5 is on track to debut in the fall, and much like Ginny & Georgia, we're expecting a lot of resolution.

The streaming service has managed to curate a roster of shows that leave viewers wanting more.

Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as Preacher Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes, Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts, and Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrea.

The cast is rounded out by Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins, Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady, Grayson Gurnsey as Ricky, Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie, Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan, Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela, Mark Ghanimé as Dr. Cameron Hayek, and Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler.

