Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Trailer Introduces Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid

Two Star Trek universes will collide this summer on Paramount+.

The streaming service on Thursday debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its critically acclaimed original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

As previously reported, the series will premiere Thursday, June 15, on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

The second season will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in South Korea, with the premiere date to be announced at a later time.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode season will drop weekly on Thursdays.

The trailer also gives us our first glimpse of Star Trek: The Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome as Beckett Mariner and Jack Quaid as Brad Boimler in live-action form aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The episode, which will also feature animation, was directed by "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and STAR TREK: PICARD actor and director Jonathan Frakes.

"In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations," the logline teases.

"The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies."

"Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any Star Trek series."

The series stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga.

Paul Wesley will return as James T. Kirk alongside new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia.

The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners.

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Jenny Lumet, Henry Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

Check out the trailer below.

