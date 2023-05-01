TV Ratings: The Blacklist and The Company You Keep Up on Slow Night

What did you watch last night?

While ratings aren't all that drive a show's success and its renewal, they still matter.

Let's see what last night's broadcast shows brought to the table.

Over on ABC, they switched things up a bit this week, but it didn't do much good.

The Time 100 pulled in 2.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, well behind an average hour of America's Funniest Videos.

American Idol dropped from the previous week to 5.1 million viewers and 0.6 rating.

The Company You Keep Season 1's penultimate episode (the show has yet to land a renewal) was up a bit over last week with 2.2 million viewers and a 0.3 rating.

The only new programming on CBS (we don't know why) was 60 Minutes, which garnered 6.8 million viewers and 0.4 rating.

Over at NBC, even reruns of the Carol Burnette birthday special and Magnum PI worked in the network's favor as The Blacklist was up.

Sunday's episode was the highest rated of the season so far with 1.69 million viewers and a rating of 0.2.

Maybe the final season will fare better next month when it moves to Thursday evenings on June 1.

Over on Fox, nobody broke a million viewers.

The Simpsons has 850K and a 0.2 rating, The Great North had 640K and a 0.2 rating, and Family Guy had 910K viewers and a 0.3 rating.

Of course, Sundays are filled with great content, a lot of it on Cable.

What did you watch last night?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.