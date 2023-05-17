Watch FBI: International Online: Season 2 Episode 21

Did the trip to Portugal give the team some much-needed clarity?

On FBI: International Season 2 Episode 21, the Fly Team tried to find out more about the daughter of a prominent American hotelier.

The reason?

She was implicated in the murder of an employee.

Meanwhile, Raines became concerned about Vo after a string of big decisions.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.