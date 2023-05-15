Watch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Online: Season 15 Episode 2

Did Kenya ruin the good she did to repair her relationship with Sheree?

On The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 15 Episode 2, Kenya waited until Ross' 40th birthday party to quiz Martell about the past.

Meanwhile, Drew returned to from Chicago with a new passion project and a renewed spark in her marriage.

Elsewhere, a phone call from Kim left the women in shock.

