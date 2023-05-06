Watch Young Sheldon Online: Season 6 Episode 19

Was Sheldon falling behind?

On Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 19, the youngster worried that his place at university was in question.

Meanwhile, Mandy got an exciting job opportunity that took her away from the drama.

Elsewhere, Georgie was in trouble when he took his daughter to work.

Use the video above to watch Young Sheldon online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.